Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of a top transfer, nation’s leading 3-point shooter

Mike Hall
·1 min read

Wisconsin basketball contacted former Dayton guard Koby Brea, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Brea, a 6’6″ marksman, entered the transfer portal earlier this week with one year of eligibility remaining. A myriad of schools have reached out to the top shooting guard, including Kansas, UConn, Duke, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Baylor and Wisconsin. Shaw notes there are 25 total programs on that list.

The Bronx, New York native shot a remarkable 49.8% from downtown during the 2023-2024 season, enough to vault him into NCAA Division I men’s basketball’s upper echelon. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 33 appearances for the Flyers in his fourth campaign in Ohio.

247sports ranks Brea as the No. 25 overall shooting guard and No. 139 overall player in the portal.

Wisconsin is certainly in need of a shooting boost from the perimeter with the departures of top guard A.J. Storr and sharpshooter Connor Essegian,. Brea’s length and veteran presence could also provide a spark for head coach Greg Gard’s guard rotation.

Brea is yet to make a transfer decision.

