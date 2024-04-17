Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of a top transfer, nation’s leading 3-point shooter

Wisconsin basketball contacted former Dayton guard Koby Brea, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Brea, a 6’6″ marksman, entered the transfer portal earlier this week with one year of eligibility remaining. A myriad of schools have reached out to the top shooting guard, including Kansas, UConn, Duke, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Baylor and Wisconsin. Shaw notes there are 25 total programs on that list.

Related: Tracking Wisconsin basketball’s reported transfer portal visits and targets

The Bronx, New York native shot a remarkable 49.8% from downtown during the 2023-2024 season, enough to vault him into NCAA Division I men’s basketball’s upper echelon. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 33 appearances for the Flyers in his fourth campaign in Ohio.

247sports ranks Brea as the No. 25 overall shooting guard and No. 139 overall player in the portal.

Dayton grad transfer Koby Brea tells @On3sports the latest schools he has heard from (added to previous lists) … Kentucky

Baylor

Villanova

Creighton

Ohio State

USC

Wisconsin

Depaul The 6-6 wing averaged 11.1 points and shot 49.8% 3P this season. Is from New York.… https://t.co/x7CcLs2yJs pic.twitter.com/YFIEJljhvG — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 17, 2024

Wisconsin is certainly in need of a shooting boost from the perimeter with the departures of top guard A.J. Storr and sharpshooter Connor Essegian,. Brea’s length and veteran presence could also provide a spark for head coach Greg Gard’s guard rotation.

Brea is yet to make a transfer decision.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire