Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of a JUCO transfer center

Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of McCook Community College (JUCO) transfer center Noah Boyed, according to a report on X.

Boyed originally signed with Baylor in November of 2023. He was granted his release, and has since heard from notable programs Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Creighton.

The 7’0″ center played in 31 games in 2023-24 and averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.48 blocks on 56.7% shooting. He is looking to make the jump to the D-I level with three years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin has depth at center with senior Steven Crowl back for a final season and sophomore Nolan Winter set to come off the bench. Boyed would likely enter below Winter on the depth chart, though could play his way into backup minutes.

The Badgers recently made two transfer portal splashes with the additions of point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos. Greg Gard and his staff remain active in the portal as the program looks to improve entering 2024-25 and beyond.

A wise piece of advice: Big Ten programs can never have enough depth and talent at forward and center, given the gauntlet of teams on the schedule. A possible addition of Boyed would be substantial news even if he doesn’t start next season.

