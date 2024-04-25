Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of a former All-CUSA transfer guard

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of former Jacksonville State transfer guard KyKy Tandy, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Tandy entered the portal on April 24 and has already received a ton of high-level interest, including from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia and St. John’s.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

The graduate transfer averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 42% shooting and 39% from three in 2023-24. The former top-100 recruit played four seasons at Xavier from 2019-2023, finally broke out in his first graduate transfer season at Jacksonville State last season, and is now set for a final year of eligibility.

Wisconsin is in need of stellar guard play after Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr’s departures. Tandy is a new entrant into the portal, and could fill one of the Badgers’ massive backcourt voids.

Wisconsin has not had any success in the transfer portal thus far this offseason. For more on the program’s current pursuits, here is an updated list.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire