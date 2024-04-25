Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of a former All-CUSA transfer guard
Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of former Jacksonville State transfer guard KyKy Tandy, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.
Tandy entered the portal on April 24 and has already received a ton of high-level interest, including from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia and St. John’s.
The graduate transfer averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 42% shooting and 39% from three in 2023-24. The former top-100 recruit played four seasons at Xavier from 2019-2023, finally broke out in his first graduate transfer season at Jacksonville State last season, and is now set for a final year of eligibility.
Wisconsin is in need of stellar guard play after Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr’s departures. Tandy is a new entrant into the portal, and could fill one of the Badgers’ massive backcourt voids.
Jacksonville State grad transfer KyKy Tandy tells @On3sports he has heard from the following programs since entering the Transfer Portal yesterday.
Oklahoma
Auburn
West Virginia
St. John’s
Wisconsin
FAU
Tulsa
The 6-2 guard averaged 17.8 points on 38.9% 3P earning 1st-Team… https://t.co/bhSguOfXAN pic.twitter.com/OkvQvehdEO
— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 25, 2024
Wisconsin has not had any success in the transfer portal thus far this offseason. For more on the program’s current pursuits, here is an updated list.
