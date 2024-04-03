Wisconsin basketball pursuing Notre Dame transfer, one of 2023’s best recruits in the country

Wisconsin basketball recently expressed interest in former Notre Dame transfer power forward Carey Booth, according to 247Sports’ Luke Chaney.

Booth was the No. 55 overall player in the class of 2023, No. 12 power forward and No. 2 recruit from how home state of New Hampshire.

The 6’10” forward averaged 19.9 minutes, 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks on 39% shooting as a true freshman in 2023-24.

He enters the portal with three years of eligibility. Earlier indications are that many of the big-time programs in the country are after the legitimate NBA prospect, including Wisconsin, Alabama, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Florida and Ohio State.

Wisconsin is in search of a Tyler Wahl replacement at power forward. Booth could fill that role and blossom into a dominant frontcourt presence. This is a big swing by Greg Gard and his staff, and could prove to be critical move if all goes well.

