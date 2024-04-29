Wisconsin basketball predicted to land transfer forward Xavier Amos

Wisconsin basketball received an On3 transfer prediction to land former Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos.

Amos entered the transfer portal after two years with the Huskies. He excelled in 2023-24, averaging 30.9 points, 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 57% shooting and 38% from three.

The 6’8″ forward would be a fill-in replacement for graduated senior Tyler Wahl in Wisconsin’s starting lineup. Amos lacks proven production at the Big Ten level, but he is a versatile scorer that can shoot well from three.

He is ranked as a four-star transfer by 247Sports.com and is the service’s No. 91 overall player in the portal and No. 13 power forward. A potential commitment would be massive news for a Wisconsin team that needs a boost entering the 2024-25 season.

Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos (@WYoungX1) has picked up a crystal ball prediction for @BadgerMBB via @247Sports. Amos averaged 14/6/1 as a sophomore for the Huskies. — Heat Check (@HeatCheckHoops) April 29, 2024

Greg Gard and his staff recently landed Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter to begin their transfer portal class. Many of the program’s other top targets have been taken off the board. But the potential portal trio of Camren Hunter, John Tonje and Amos would be a solid reload after losing Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl after the 2023-24 season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire