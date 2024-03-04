Wisconsin basketball has played one of the toughest schedules in the country

Wisconsin fell 91-83 to No. 13 Illinois on Saturday, dropping to 18-11 on the season and 10-8 in Big Ten play.

The struggles of Greg Gard’s team have been well-documented. The Badgers are 2-7 in their nine games since the start of February, and in that time have fallen out of the AP Poll, out of the Big Ten’s top four seeds and almost assuredly out of the NCAA Tournament’s top four seeds as well.

Any Badger fan who has watched the games since the start of February can recognize the struggles, and understand that they don’t paint an optimistic picture of what could occur in postseason play.

Related: Wisconsin basketball social media despondent after Badgers loss to Illinois

The main problem: Wisconsin is down to the No. 59 defense in the nation in KenPom. Opponent point totals in its last seven losses: 91, 74, 88, 78, 72, 75 and 80 respectively. Defense is supposed to be a strength under Gard, this year it’s become a liability.

Yes, we’ve painted a not-so-great light on Wisconsin’s last month-plus of basketball. But the results warrant that kind of outlook.

One piece that must be added to the conversation, however, is that the Badgers have played KenPom‘s No. 5-toughest schedule — with an average opponent offense at No. 6 and average defense at No. 4.

This was known entering Big Ten play after Wisconsin had to play top teams including Arizona, Tennessee and Marquette in out-of-conference play: the schedule was a gauntlet without much breathing room.

But there is some context for Wisconsin’s struggles. Yes, there have been inexplicable losses to Michigan and Indiana along the way. But overall, the struggles have come partially due to facing one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

Next up for the Badgers is a home matchup against Rutgers, before a brutal season-ending contest on the road at Purdue. The only thing that can change the fanbase’s bleak outlook is momentum entering March. Wisconsin has that chance, albeit a tough one.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire