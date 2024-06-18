Wisconsin basketball to play in-state rival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 7

The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the in-state rival Marquette Golden Eagles for their annual I-94 rivalry on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The two Wisconsin powerhouses will face off for the 131st time this winter following a 75-64 Badger victory in 2023 at the Kohl Center. UW boasts a 71-59 edge in the series, and UW has played the Golden Eagles in every season since 1958.

Like UW, Marquette’s roster will appear much differently this fall. Stars Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodara are slated to make the jump to the NBA while Wisconsin’s fav-favorite point guard Chucky Hepburn (transfer), star guard A.J. Storr (transfer) and veteran Tyler Wahl (graduation) departed Madison this spring.

Greg Gard and company also added three top transfers: Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, Missouri guard John Tonje and Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos.

Save the date 📅✍️ pic.twitter.com/KIaG3XlwEv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 18, 2024

Serbian signee Andrija Vukovic, point guard Daniel Freitag and guard Jack Robison will also don the scarlet and red as freshmen during the 2024-25 season. Freitag, a top-ranked class of 2024 prospect, will look to ignite UW’s backcourt in a now-loaded 18-team conference.

The Badgers will also participate in the 2024-25 Greenbrier Tip-Off event featuring LSU, Pittsburgh and UCF, face Butler in a neutral site contest and reportedly open with this season with Holy Cross at home.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire