How Wisconsin basketball performed in their Paris opener

The Badgers are taking advantage of college basketball’s four-year travel rule as Wisconsin is spending the week in France preparing for the 2022-23 season.

Every four years, a program is allowed to take an international trip that is usually filled with scrimmages, sightseeing, and team bonding. The Badgers got off to a winning start against a group of French pros. Wisconsin pulled away for an 81-66 win as they showed off a new-look starting lineup and gave a number of players the chance to show what they can do.

Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say after the trip got off to a winning start on Wednesday:

"It's exactly what we need" Hear from Coach Gard and see some clips from our first win in France More video highlights tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Pkeq7XJVi1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 10, 2022

How did each Badger perform in the win? Here is a look:

Jordan Davis: 8 pts (3-8 FG), 8 reb

Jan 27, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) on the floor against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Essegian: 0-1 FG, 10 mins

Kamari McGee: 6 pts (3-10 FG), 3 steals

Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Kamari McGee (2) against Wisconsin’s Isaac Lindsey (10) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Tyler Wahl: 8 pts (3-6 FG), 8 reb, 17 minutes

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) yells as he flexes in the game against the Colgate Raiders in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Lindsey: 10 pts (3-5 FG), 6 reb

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Max Klesmit: 2 pts (1-4 FG), 2 reb

Nov 23, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Wofford Terriers guard Max Klesmit (2) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Carter Gilmore: 6 pts (2-4 FG), 4 ast

Jan 13, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) cheers his team during a scoring run in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Hodges: 6 pts (3-6 FG), 7 reb

Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard and his players during the second half of their game in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Iowa State defeated Wisconsin 54-49.

Steven Crowl: 13 pts (5-7 FG), 5 reb

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) defends a shot by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Chucky Hepburn: 12 pts (4-10 FG), 3 ast

Mar 20, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives to the basket against I11 during the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Markus Ilver: 10 pts (3-6 FG), 6 reb

Nov 9, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Markus Ilver (35) works the ball against St. Francis Terriers forward Patrick Emilien (left) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

