Wisconsin basketball has one of the best offenses in the country

Wisconsin basketball continued its terrific stretch of play earlier this week with a 71-60 road win over Ohio State. The Badgers are alone atop the Big Ten at 4-0, and are now trending towards a spot in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

KenPom has ranked the Badgers higher than other services all season, it was early on this being one of the best teams in the country. But some of the KenPom numbers remain hard to believe after this 12-3 start.

Wisconsin is No. 11 overall in the metric with the No. 6 offensive efficiency, No. 28 defensive efficiency and the seventh-toughest strength of schedule. Now, the tempo numbers remain predictably slow. But this Badgers team is ranked as the sixth-best offense in the country, something we rarely can rarely say.

"This is the best offensive team, statistically, of the Greg Gard era. … Wisconsin has already won on the road at Michigan State and at Ohio State. This may not be a coronation in West Lafayette like we thought." —@JonRothstein on @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/2CXTWehCdl — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 11, 2024

CBSSports’ Jon Rothstein thinks its the best offense of the Greg Gard era. It’s hard to disagree.

The Badgers are back in action tomorrow at home against Northwestern.

