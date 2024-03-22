Wisconsin basketball is one of Andy Katz’s ‘Final Four dark horses’ entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Badgers open play with No. 12 James Madison on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York. The Dukes are 31-3 and a trendy upset pick among much of the college basketball media. Wisconsin, on the other hand, enters having played its best basketball of the season during its run to the final of the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin needs a win over James Madison in a bad way, to put it moderately. The program hasn’t reached the Sweet 16 since 2016-17 and has only won two NCAA Tournament games in the last seven years.

A Final Four run would be the perfect booster shot for Greg Gard and his program as it looks to excel in the modern age of college basketball.

The Badgers are Katz’s South Region dark horse, joining the West’s New Mexico, Midwest’s Oregon and East’s San Diego State. They are tied for the highest seed of the four, compared to No. 11 New Mexico, No. 11 Oregon and No. 5 San Diego State.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire