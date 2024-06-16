Wisconsin basketball offers top-100 class of 2025 SG

Wisconsin basketball extended an offer to class of 2025 shooting guard Braylon Mullins on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior is 247Sports’ No. 13 shooting guard in the class of 2025, No. 6 recruit from his home state of Indiana and No. 94 overall recruit in the nation.

Representing Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Indiana, Mullins has already received a staggering 28 offers from some of the most high-profile programs across the nation. The most notable include UConn, Purdue, Alabama, Creighton, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia and Notre Dame.

Mullins has yet to schedule an official visit to Madison, but Wisconsin’s staff has ample time to get the top-ranked guard to campus. The Indiana product has unofficially visited the Hoosiers, Fighting Illini, Fighting Irish, Hawkeyes, Boilermakers and Bearcats thus far.

After a great conversation with @GregGard I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from @BadgerMBB!! Thank you for the opportunity! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9qQEwc9umV — Braylon Mullins (@mullins_braylon) June 16, 2024

The Badgers recently offered four-star point guard Josiah Sanders and will look to invest in incoming freshman Daniel Freitag to orchestrate the offense this fall. Nonetheless, a commitment from Mullins could alter the trajectory of UW’s backcourt in 2025.

Wisconsin recently reworked its roster this offseason with the addition of three top transfers: Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, Missouri guard John Tonje and Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos. Those three project to fill the voids left by Chucky Hepburn (transfer), A.J. Storr (transfer) and Tyler Wahl (graduation).

247Sports currently ranks Greg Gard’s 2025 recruiting class at No. 6 in the nation. The Badgers have two verbal commitments thus far for 2025: shooting guard Zach Kinziger from De Pere, Wisconsin and Will Garlock from Middleton, Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire