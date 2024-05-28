Wisconsin basketball offers three-star 2025 PG Josiah Sanders

Wisconsin basketball extended an offer to class of 2025 point guard Josiah Sanders on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior is 247Sports’ No. 32 point guard in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 recruit from his home state of Colorado.

Representing Colorado Prep High School, Sanders has received offers from several Division I programs, including from Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota, Arizona State, Montana State, Northern Colorado and UC Riverside.

Sanders has yet to schedule an official visit to Madison, but Wisconsin’s staff has ample time to get the versatile point guard to campus.

Blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/hIY826a8tF — Josiah Sanders (@JosiahSanders12) May 28, 2024

Incoming class of 2024 PG Daniel Freitag looks to contribute as Wisconsin’s offensive orchestrator for the long term, but Sanders’ size and tenacity down low could unlock an offensive duality for UW down the line.

Wisconsin reworked its roster this offseason with the addition of three top transfers: Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, Missouri guard John Tonje and Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos. Those three project to fill the voids left by Chucky Hepburn (transfer), A.J. Storr (transfer) and Tyler Wahl (graduation).

247Sports has Greg Gard’s 2025 recruiting class as No. 15 in the nation. Thus far, the Badgers have one verbal commitment for 2025: shooting guard Zach Kinziger from De Pere, Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire