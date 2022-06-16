Wisconsin basketball offers 2024 Center Raleigh Burgess

After taking an unofficial visit to Madison on Thursday, Greg Gard and his coaching staff have officially extended an offer to 2024 center Raleigh Burgess out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Currently unranked by all reputable recruiting services, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound Sycamore High School standout currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Dayton, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and Xavier.

As a sophomore, the Ohio native averaged 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks on 62.6% shooting from the field. You can watch his highlights here.

Burgess announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a great visit at the University of Wisconsin with @DeanOliver20, @coachreef and @GregGard, I’m super excited to announce that I’ve received and offer! @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/YxYs5vNThC — Raleigh Burgess (@raleigh_burgess) June 16, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.