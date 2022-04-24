Wisconsin basketball offers 2023 SG Jamie Kaiser Jr.

Earlier today, Greg Gard extended his seventh scholarship offer in the 2023 recruiting class to shooting guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. out of Burke, Virginia.

Kaiser is a knockdown perimeter shooter, with excellent size for a wing at the high major level.

Per max preps, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard has averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.3 steals for his varsity career.

The Bishop Ireton High School standout currently holds offers from Creighton, Rhode Island, George Mason, Harvard, Richmond, Ohio, TCU, Yale, and a host of other mid-majors.

Kaiser is just the third wing to receive an offer from Wisconsin during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

