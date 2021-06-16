Wisconsin basketball offers 2023 PF Owen Freeman during his visit

After a successful visit to Madison, Wisconsin went in on fast-rising 2023 prospect Owen Freeman. The 6-foot-9 power forward has an impressive offer list already piled up and the Badgers have officially added to it.

Freeman currently holds offers from the likes of Butler, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, and Ohio State among others. The Bradley, Illinois native plays his high school basketball at Bradley-Bourbonnais. In his Hudl highlights (shown below via YouTube), Freeman’s length stands out as does his fluidity with the basketball for his size.

After a great visit with Coach Oliver, Coach Gard, and the coaching staff, I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin! #gobadgers pic.twitter.com/loLUxYCkld — Owen Freeman (@_OwenFreeman) June 16, 2021

Wisconsin will be in a battle for a player who is piling up offers, and quality Big Ten offers at that, in June.