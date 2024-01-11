Advertisement
Wisconsin basketball is off to its best start of the last 12 years

Wisconsin basketball left Columbus, Ohio with a 71-60 win over Ohio State last night, improving to 12-3 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

They held a halftime lead of just two on the road against a 12-3 Big Ten team, but a second-half surge capped off by a 19-4 run to close the game proved to be the difference. The Badgers have now won five straight and 11 of their last 12 dating back to mid-November. They’re currently playing like one of the best teams in the country.

The win is yet another in now a growing list of big performances from Greg Gard’s team this season. The resume now includes a spotless conference record, plus out-of-conference wins against Marquette, Virginia and others.

WOZN’s Zach Heilprin pointed out postgame that this is the program’s first 4-0 start conference since 2012-13. Or, in other words, this is Wisconsin’s best start to a season in 12 years.

Up next for the Badgers is a home bout with Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are one of the two programs at 3-1 in-conference, so adding a win on Saturday would start building a decisive lead in the conference race.

