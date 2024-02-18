Wisconsin basketball is no longer one of the best teams in the Big Ten

The Wisconsin Badgers fell at the overtime buzzer to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday in Iowa City.

The loss is the Badgers’ fifth in their last six tries and drops the team to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play. In 18 days, Wisconsin has dropped from the clear conference leader, to now tied with Michigan State for third — 3.5 games behind first-place Purdue.

The standings tell the story. The Badgers are amid an incredible collapse.

ESPN BPI and KenPom’s ratings also tell the story effectively, as each now has Wisconsin as the distant fourth-best team in the conference.

KenPom: Purdue (No. 3 overall), Illinois (No. 8 overall), Michigan State (No. 15 overall), Wisconsin (No. 19 overall)

ESPN BPI: Purdue (No. 2 overall), Illinois (No. 10 overall), Michigan State (No. 16 overall), Wisconsin (No. 20 overall)

Remember, Wisconsin was alone at No. 2 in the conference behind Purdue entering the month of February.

So not only have the Badgers dropped from a top seed in NCAA Tournament projections to now clinging to a 4-seed, the team is falling further and further away from the top of the Big Ten.

Wisconsin basketball social media angry after crushing overtime loss to Iowa https://t.co/UJRYBhe0HI pic.twitter.com/uMzyqQOEOc — BadgersWire (@thebadgerswire) February 18, 2024

Time still allows for Wisconsin to turn it around and return to its early-season form. Up next is a home game against 14-12 Maryland before a finishing gauntlet: at Indiana, home against Illinois, home against Rutgers and at Purdue.

The Badgers need to turn things around quickly before it’s too late.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire