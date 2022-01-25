Wisconsin basketball is near the top in the latest CBS bracket projection

Despite a home loss to Michigan State this past Friday, the Badgers stayed firm on the No. 2 line in the latest CBS bracket projection from bracketology expert Jerry Palm.

Palm sees Wisconsin as a No. 2 seed in the midwest region as they would face off with Arkansas State in the first round. Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, and Kansas make up the No. 1 seeds in the latest bracket projection. Wisconsin is actually the highest-seeded Big Ten team in this week’s bracket, as Purdue and Michigan State both slipped to the No. 3 line.

Wisconsin continues play on Thursday as they travel to Nebraska for a 2 p.m. CT tip.