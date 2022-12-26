Wisconsin basketball moves into the top 15 of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Despite not playing this week after their game against Grambling State was canceled due to weather, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up three spots to No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Since the Badgers did not play, they moved up because of the fall of several other teams including Illinois. The Fighting Illini dropped six spots to No. 22 after getting upset 93-71 by the Missouri Tigers in their third-straight loss.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Tennessee(10), Alabama(9), UCLA(8), Arkansas(7), Texas(6), Arizona(5), Kansas(4), Houston(3), Connecticut(2) and Purdue(1).

The Badgers will finally get back to action on Friday at the Kohl Center when they match up against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Below are where Big Ten teams landed in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

22) Illinois Fighitng Illini

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

21) Maryland Terrapins

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

18) Indiana Hoosiers

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

15) Wisconsin Badgers

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

1) Purdue Boilermakers

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

