Wisconsin basketball moves up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers have moved up one spot this week to No. 23 in the newly released AP Top 25 poll.

Wisconsin (10-2, 1-1) played just one game last week, beating Illinois State 89-85 at the Kohl Center. They were also scheduled to play George Mason before the game had to be cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak withing the program.

Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten programs currently ranked in the AP top 25. They’re joined by Purdue No. 3, Michigan State No. 10, and Ohio State No. 13 – all of whom maintained their respective positions from last week’s top 25 poll.

Wisconsin resumes Big Ten play tonight on the road against No. 3 ranked Purdue (12-1) in West Lafayette.

It’s a three game week for the Badgers who will also play Iowa (10-3) at home on Thursday, and Maryland (8-4) on the road Sunday.

