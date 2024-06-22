Wisconsin basketball misses final schools for top-100 class of 2025 power forward

Wisconsin basketball did not make the final five schools for top-ranked 2025 power forward Trent Sisley on Friday.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder included Iowa, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue in his top five. Wisconsin extended its offer back in May 2023, per Rivals.

247Sports ranks the Lincoln City, Indiana product as the No. 73 overall recruit, No. 19 power forward and No. 4 prospect from his home state of Indiana for the class of 2025.

A rising senior at Heritage Hills High School, Sisley is considered a four-star across all major recruiting platforms. His first batch of offers arrived during his freshman year, and a majority of them trickled in from programs scattered throughout the Midwest.

UCF, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin rounded out his extensive list of offers. Of his seven Big Ten opportunities, only Wisconsin and Ohio State failed to make the top five.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Trent Sisley is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-7 Power Forward is a Top-100 Prospect in the 2025 class. https://t.co/Cvy6jEkgdG pic.twitter.com/iyCsG4Ew5G — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 21, 2024

Wisconsin’s current class of 2025 ranks No. 6 in the nation with two commitments thus far: four-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger and three-star center Will Garlock.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire