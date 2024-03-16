Wisconsin basketball, Max Klesmit upset 1-seed Purdue: Social media reacts to Badgers' win

Win anyway — that's the objective this time of year.

That's what Wisconsin basketball proved on Saturday when junior guard Max Klesmit made his move on Purdue and drove to the basket for the game-winning bucket to upset the 1-seed Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

An upset over Purdue is itself a massive storyline in college basketball, especially in March. The fact that Wisconsin did it while facing adversity and without contributors Tyler Wahl and Nolan Winter, who both fouled out in overtime, makes it even bigger. Of course, it also punches Wisconsin's first trip to the Big Ten championship game since 2017.

Here's a sampling of the best reactions to Wisconsin's upset win over the reigning Big Ten champions and 1-seed Purdue:

Wisconsin basketball upsets Purdue: Social media reacts

DOWN GOES TOP-SEEDED PURDUE‼️@BadgerMBB IS GOING TO THE BIG TEN TITLE GAME AFTER TAKING DOWN PURDUE🔥 pic.twitter.com/MaGZPjjQow — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024

THE WISCONSIN BADGERS HAVE DONE IT! DOWN GOES PURDUE! — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) March 16, 2024

PAINT THE TOWN RED!!! WE ARE HEADED TO THE FINALS pic.twitter.com/gCejgH3YfP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 16, 2024

"THIS IS WHAT MARCH FEELS LIKE!!!" ~ Ian Eagle https://t.co/GgRxzZxTTH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2024

Wisconsin is onto the Big 10 Finals after taking down Purdue in a thriller!



Chucky Hepburn had himself a game: 22 PTS / 4 AST / 3 STL / 9-12 FGM pic.twitter.com/EjHKYOoISN — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) March 16, 2024

Chucky was an absolute monster today! So much fun to watch, so poised https://t.co/ytVsoh1oIK — Brevin Pritzl (@BrevinPritzl) March 16, 2024

Wisconsin is heading to the Big Ten title game after upsetting Purdue 76-75 in overtime 🔥



🎥 @CBSSportsCBBpic.twitter.com/rVoxVm62yf — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 16, 2024

WISCONSIN UPSETS PURDUE IN OVERTIME!🍿 The Badgers are advancing to the Big Ten Title Game🏆 pic.twitter.com/94FPanFQkz — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 16, 2024

A ton of heroes in this game for Wisconsin.

Obviously, Max Klesmit, but A.J. Storr plays 40 minutes and scores 20 points with six rebounds. Chucky Hepburn with a season-high 22 and the drawn charge on Purdue's Braden Smith. Carter Gilmore's second-half hustle. All Big moments. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 16, 2024

