Wisconsin basketball, Max Klesmit upset 1-seed Purdue: Social media reacts to Badgers' win

John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK
Win anyway — that's the objective this time of year.

That's what Wisconsin basketball proved on Saturday when junior guard Max Klesmit made his move on Purdue and drove to the basket for the game-winning bucket to upset the 1-seed Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

An upset over Purdue is itself a massive storyline in college basketball, especially in March. The fact that Wisconsin did it while facing adversity and without contributors Tyler Wahl and Nolan Winter, who both fouled out in overtime, makes it even bigger. Of course, it also punches Wisconsin's first trip to the Big Ten championship game since 2017.

Here's a sampling of the best reactions to Wisconsin's upset win over the reigning Big Ten champions and 1-seed Purdue:

Wisconsin basketball upsets Purdue: Social media reacts

