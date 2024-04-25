Wisconsin basketball making a late push for a four-star transfer guard

Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of former Central Arkansas transfer guard Camren Hunter, according to 247Sports’ Dushawn London.

Hunter entered the portal on March 7 and quickly gained heavy interest. London reports that the veteran guard ‘recently visited St. Louis, is nearing a decision and has recently heard from Wisconsin, Butler, West Virginia and Florida State.”

The transfer guard averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 42% shooting and 31% from three as a sophomore in 2023-24. He is currently listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports, specifically ranked as the No. 165 overall transfer and No. 28 shooting guard.

Hunter played a huge role for the Bears during each of his first two collegiate seasons, and now enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin is badly in need of a transfer splash after missing out on most of its top targets. The program must replace the backcourt production of Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr. The potential addition of Hunter would be a big step toward accomplishing that goal.

