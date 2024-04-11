Wisconsin basketball makes Andy Katz’s way-too-early Power 36

Wisconsin basketball is included in Andy Katz’s way-too-early Power 36 for the 2024-25 season.

The Badgers are in at No. 21 overall, ranked as the No. 3 team in the Big Ten behind Purdue (No. 13 overall) and Illinois (No. 15 overall).

Related: Tracking Wisconsin basketball’s reported transfer portal visits and targets

Greg Gard’s team is off a disappointing 22-14 2023-24 campaign that included a rise to No. 6 in the AP Poll, a steep six-week drought entering postseason play, a run to the final of the Big Ten Tournament and another first-round NCAA Tournament exit.

The Badgers return starters Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit and Steven Crowl, plus promising youngster John Blackwell. The program is also set to welcome in top 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag in addition to whatever it does in the transfer portal. The roster should be well-equipped entering the season after losing A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl from the 2023-24 team.

Expectations will be high for the Badgers entering 2024-25. I’d expect a ranking between 20 and 25 entering the season in most polls.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire