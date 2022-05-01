Wisconsin basketball lands Wofford transfer G Max Klesmit

After narrowing his list of transfer destinations down to South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Clemson, and Colorado State, a sought after in-state transfer had a change of heart.

Yesterday afternoon, Wofford transfer guard Max Klesmit announced his decision on Twitter that he would be coming home and joining the Badgers next season.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound shooting guard started 31 games for the Terriers last season and averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game as a sophomore en route to being named a third-team all-Southern Conference performer.

A native of Neenah, Wisconsin, Klesmit gives the Badgers an experienced guard that can stretch the floor (68 made three’s last season), but also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim.

The former three-time all-state combo guard has two years of eligibility remaining, three should he exercise his extra covid year.

Klesmit is now the second Wisconsin native to transfer to UW this offseason, joining UW-Green Bay point guard Kamari McGee.

