Wisconsin basketball lands outside second USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Despite a solid victory over the Stanford Cardinal, the Wisconsin Badgers remained outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll. The Badgers received 19 votes in this week’s poll compared to only seven in the first, and they currently sit between Virginia Tech with 20 votes and Miami with 18.

Every Big Ten team moved up in the latest poll, including Michigan State and Purdue moving from unranked to No. 25 and 24. However, no Big Ten teams could crack the top 10 as Indiana was the Conference’s highest-ranked team at No. 13.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Arkansas(10), Creighton(9), Duke(8), UCLA(7), Baylor(6), Kansas(5), Kentucky(4), Houston(3), Gonzaga(2) and North Carolina(1).

The Wisconsin Badgers will move on to play the UW-Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night, before heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

