Wisconsin basketball lands a big man from Cincinnati in the transfer portal

Wisconsin basketball rounded out their transfer portal season by filling their largest hole heading into the year. The Badgers finally got themselves a big man as Cincinnati transfer Chris Vogt announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Twitter.

Vogt averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds as a Bearcat last season, and started in 21 of his 23 games played. The Kentucky native started his career at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2019-20 season. He stands at 7-foot-1 and will being immediate depth to a Badger frontcourt in need of bodies following the departure of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter.