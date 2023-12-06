Wisconsin basketball just broke a 60-year drought with win at Michigan State

Head coach Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers are trending at the right time. The team’s recent 70-57 win against Michigan State improved it to 7-2 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Importantly, the group has now won six straight contests with the full conference schedule right around the corner.

A lot will be written and said about this year’s Badgers. Rightfully so, the group looks poised for a successful year.

But looking in the rear view for a moment, Wisconsin did something on Tuesday it hadn’t done for nearly 60 years: it won its third-straight game at Michigan State.

2020: Wisconsin wins 85-76.

2022: Wisconsin wins 70-62.

Tuesday night: Wisconsin wins 70-57.

The last time Wisconsin won 3⃣ straight at Michigan State: 1961-63. 🤯#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/xsmqLTTI2X — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 6, 2023

For a place as tough to play at as the Breslin Center is, this is an impressive feat for Gard and his program.

Big Ten play for the 2023-24 team truly gets going on January 2, 2024 when Iowa visits Madison. Before then, look out. Wisconsin vists No. 1 Arizona this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire