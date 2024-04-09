Wisconsin basketball junior guard enters transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers junior guard Isaac Lindsey entered the transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

2023-24 was the former walk-on’s third year with the program after starting his collegiate career at UNLV. The Mineral Point, Wisconsin native scored just 10 points this past season, in addition to recording six rebounds, three assists and four steals in only 59 total minutes of action.

His Wisconsin career ends with per-game averages of 4.7 minutes, 1.0 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.1 steals.

Lindsey is the sixth Badger to enter the portal this offseason, that list including star guard A.J. Storr and fan-favorite Connor Essegian. The program does not have a portal commitment to this date, though is reportedly in hot pursuit of some of the best players available.

