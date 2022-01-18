Wisconsin basketball jumps into the top-10 in the latest AP Poll

Wisconsin basketball just keeps on winning. The Badgers (14-2, 5-1 BIG) are not only racking up wins, but building up a quality resume with victories over top teams.

Wisconsin currently has five Quad 1 wins, tied for the most in the country. As a result, the Badgers moved up five spots in this week’s AP Poll. Wisconsin sits at No. 8 in the country, after picking up a home win over Ohio State on Thursday.

Wisconsin travels to Northwestern as they look to potentially sit at the top of the Big Ten standings after a win in Evanston.

Gonzaga regained their spot as the No. 1 team in the country, with Purdue coming at No. 4 to lead the way for the Big Ten.