Wisconsin basketball jumps into the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After a fantastic week with victories over formerly-ranked No. 13 Maryland and No. 24 Iowa, the Wisconsin Badgers jumped up nine spots to No. 23 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

This stretch of wins against Big Ten opponents allowed the Badgers to show their worth and prove to the nation that they can compete against some of the top teams in the country. Elsewhere around the Big Ten, Purdue is ranked at No. 1, while Indiana and Maryland both fell to No. 16 and No. 17 after losses against ranked teams.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Arkansas(10), Arizona(9), Texas(8), Tennessee(7), Kansas(6), Alabama(5), Houston(4), Connecticut(3), Virginia(2) and Purdue(1).

The Badgers will be back in action on Thursday night against Lehigh before facing Grambling State on Dec. 23.

