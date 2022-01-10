Wisconsin basketball jumps in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After a week with three victories against Purdue, Iowa and Maryland, the Wisconsin Badgers have jumped up 10 spots to No. 13 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Much like the Badgers, there was a lot of movement by the Big Ten teams in the latest poll. Illinois moved from unranked to No. 24, while Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 9. The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped three spots to No. 15 and Purdue fell two spots to No. 5.

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Baylor(1), Gonzaga(2), UCLA(3), Auburn(4), Purdue(5), Arizona(6), Southern California(7), Duke(8), Michigan State(9) and Kansas(10).

Wisconsin will be playing Ohio State next on Thursday night, where they will have the opportunity to even the season series at home.