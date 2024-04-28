Wisconsin basketball hosts top-150 recruit on official visit

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team hosted EJ Walker, a three-star forward from Erlanger, Kentucky, this weekend. It was Walker’s first official visit to Wisconsin after a pair of unofficial trips to Madison in June and November of 2023.

Walker is considered a top-150 recruit in the country and he narrowed his list of potential programs to 12 in March, which included Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin within the Big Ten. Also included are South Carolina and West Virginia, amongst others.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound athlete has been in contact with the Badgers for quite some time and he’s a potential big piece of their 2025 recruiting class, which already includes a commitment from three-star guard Zach Kinziger (De Pere, WI).

Greg Gard’s squad lost seven players to the transfer portal this offseason and they may have to rely on their two incoming freshmen in 2024, three-star guard Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN) and three-star forward Jack Robison (Lakeville, MN).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire