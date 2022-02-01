Wisconsin basketball holds tight in the latest AP Poll

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) stayed put in this week’s latest AP Top 25 poll. The Badgers won both of their games last week, defeating Nebraska on the road and Minnesota at the Kohl Center on Sunday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the latest AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 13), Ohio State (No. 16 ) and Illinois (No. 18).

It’s a two game week for Wisconsin who will hit the road on Wednesday to play Illinois (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) in a match-up of first place teams in the Big Ten. Then they’ll finish the week by coming back home to play Penn State (8-9, 3-6 Big Ten) on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

