Wisconsin basketball hires new director of recruiting and scouting

Wisconsin basketball announced the hire of director of recruiting and scouting Isaac Wodajo on Wednesday.

Wodajo was most recently a special assistant to the head coach at Northern Kentucky, that after spending 2022-23 as the head coach at Wabash Valley College (JUCO). The young assistant began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under current Marquette head coach Shaka Smart at Texas from 2017-2019.

“We are excited to welcome Isaac Wodajo to our staff, and having him in this position makes Wisconsin basketball stronger,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said to UWBadgers.com. “I’ve watched Isaac grow in the profession from afar and have been impressed with his rise and the steps he’s taken in his career thus far. Isaac understands what has made Wisconsin successful both on and off the court and will help us continue to compete at a championship level.”

Wodajo joins a Wisconsin staff under Gard that has undergone changes since the end of the 2023-24 season. Longtime assistant Dean Oliver left the program while the Badgers hired former D-II head coach Lance Randall as an assistant and promoted program legend Kirk Penney to a full-time role.

The moves were made as the team saw top contributors Chucky Hepburn (transfer), A.J. Storr (transfer), Connor Essegian (transfer) and Tyler Wahl (graduation) all depart. The Badgers responded by adding transfers PG Camren Hunter, guard John Tonje and forward Xavier Amos, plus the recent signing of Serbian forward Andrija Vukovic.

In all, the Wisconsin basketball program will look different in 2024-25 than it did at the end of last season. The hire of Wodajo as the new director of recruiting and scouting is just a part of that larger change.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire