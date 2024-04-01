Wisconsin basketball in heavy pursuit of a top transfer forward

Wisconsin basketball is in heavy pursuit of former Omaha forward Frankie Fidler.

The Badgers hosted the top transfer on a visit this past weekend. All public accounts make the program seem all-in on landing the sharpshooter to bolster its 2024-25 starting rotation.

Fidler is 247Sports’ No. 26 overall transfer and No. 2 power forward. The three-year collegiate veteran averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45% shooting and 35% from three at Omaha in 2023-24. He would be Wisconsin’s instant replacement for top guard A.J. Storr, who entered the transfer portal after the season.

The former Omaha forward is also the former high school teammate of Wisconsin star point guard Chucky Hepburn. The Badgers expectedly played up that connection, as seen in his posts on X after the visit.

The accomplished forward also recently visited in-state Nebraska.

Transfer portal Breakdown: 1st target up Frankie Fidler (UNO). Elite catch and shoot 60% (86th percentile). True three level scorer. pic.twitter.com/grhNBzL53q — 🌽 Sidelines – Nebraska 🌽 (@SSN_Nebraska) March 25, 2024

Wisconsin has some competition for Fidler. But the Hepburn angle seems to carry some weight, especially with starter minutes available.

