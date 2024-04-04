Wisconsin basketball guard has offseason foot surgery

Wisconsin basketball guard Kamari McGee underwent foot surgery this week, according to his latest post on Instagram.

The veteran guard suffered a foot injury midway through the Badgers’ season. He was out from January 19 (the date of the injury) to March 7, and then went on to play important bench minutes for the team during its Big Ten Tournament run and early March Madness exit.

McGee’s importance was highlighted during his absence. Wisconsin went from one of the best teams in the nation to a group struggling to find wins, due in part to his steady contributions off the bench. Not to say McGee was the entire reason for the slump, but his absence was felt during that tough five-week stretch.

His late-season contributions are made even more impressive by the clear injury he was battling through.

The rising senior should play a similar role for Wisconsin in 2024-25. Chucky Hepburn will lead the starting unit, with McGee pickup up important bench minutes in his absence.

Minor setback for a major comeback Get better, @KamariMcGee! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3WCEmzGLT1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 4, 2024

McGee averaged 8.2 minutes, 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.5 steals per game on 54% shooting and 27% from three. He’s turned into a valuable contributor to Greg Gard’s team after being a largely-forgotten addition when he transferred to Wisconsin from UW-Green Bay after his freshman year.

