Wisconsin basketball former assistant a real candidate for Naismith Coach Of The Year
Former Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Lamont Paris is surprising everybody in just his second year as head coach at South Carolina.
The Gamecocks went on the road and defeated No. 5 Tennessee earlier this week. The win improved the team to 18-3 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. While somehow still unranked entering this week, the team is in the midst of a dominant four-game win streak including this week vs. No. 5 Tennessee, a 13-point win over Arkansas, a 17-point blowout over then-No. 6 Kentucky and an eight-point home win over Missouri.
Whether South Carolina is a true national contender this season is one conversation. The other is that Paris took over a middling program with one NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years (a Final Four run in 2016-2017) and took only one sub-par year to already have the program at 18-3 and a force in the SEC.
Paris was a Wisconsin assistant from 2010-2017 under Bo Ryan and Greg Gard. He left for the Chattanooga job, where he was from 2017-2022. Then came the move to South Carolina which already seems to be paying dividends.
