Wisconsin basketball former assistant a real candidate for Naismith Coach Of The Year

Former Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Lamont Paris is surprising everybody in just his second year as head coach at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks went on the road and defeated No. 5 Tennessee earlier this week. The win improved the team to 18-3 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. While somehow still unranked entering this week, the team is in the midst of a dominant four-game win streak including this week vs. No. 5 Tennessee, a 13-point win over Arkansas, a 17-point blowout over then-No. 6 Kentucky and an eight-point home win over Missouri.

Whether South Carolina is a true national contender this season is one conversation. The other is that Paris took over a middling program with one NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years (a Final Four run in 2016-2017) and took only one sub-par year to already have the program at 18-3 and a force in the SEC.

Former #Badgers assistant Lamont Paris has South Carolina rolling. The Gamecocks won 63-59 at No. 5 Tennessee to improve to 18-3. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) January 31, 2024

What a week for former UW assistant Lamont Paris whose South Carolina team, now 18-3, knocked off Top 10 foes in 2 of last 3 games: No. 6 Kentucky last Tuesday and No. 5 Tennessee tonight. A lot of Badger flavor in the program with Tanner Bronson and Tim Buckley on Paris' staff. — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) January 31, 2024

Paris was a Wisconsin assistant from 2010-2017 under Bo Ryan and Greg Gard. He left for the Chattanooga job, where he was from 2017-2022. Then came the move to South Carolina which already seems to be paying dividends.

DOWN GOES NO. 5 🚨@GamecockMBB defeats Tennessee to earn their first road win against an AP Top 5 team since 1996-97. This is also South Carolina's second Top 10 victory in eight days‼️ pic.twitter.com/IpaL60Mmvi — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 31, 2024

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: Tennessee's loss to South Carolina tonight is the first home loss by a top-five team since Duke lost to Arizona on Nov. 10. Top-five teams were 51-2 at home entering tonight. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire