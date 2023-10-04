Wisconsin basketball will have five important games on a new streaming service this year

Wisconsin fans will get some good practice for how to watch Badger basketball this weekend when Rutgers visits Camp Randall. This weekend’s matchup, and five Big Ten games for Wisconsin basketball, will be on Peacock, the NBC streaming service that requires fans to get a separate subscription to be able to watch.

The Badger basketball program will have conference matchups on the streaming service, alongside the Big Ten’s other top teams as Peacock will host 30 men’s basketball games this season in the Big Ten conference. Make sure to get your subscriptions going early to avoid any confusion on Saturday when Wisconsin takes on Rutgers.

BREAKING NEWS – Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 30 Big Ten Men’s Basketball games this season, with every Big Ten school making at least one appearance. Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin will each make at least five appearances… — Jim Williams (@JWMediaDC) October 3, 2023

