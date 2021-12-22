Wisconsin basketball finds a new opponent for Thursday

After being forced to cancel Thursday’s game against Morgan State due to COVID-19 complications, Wisconsin basketball had been looking for a new opponent to play at the Kohl Center.

Earlier this evening, Wisconsin announced they had found a new opponent for Thursday. George Mason is set to visit Madison for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Badgers. The Patriots (7-5) have played a challenging 12-game schedule, and already hold wins at Maryland and at Georgia in the non-conference slate.

Per Wisconsin, any tickets purchased by fans for the Morgan State game will be valid for the George Mason game. George Mason was dealing with a similar situation, as their next scheduled matchup had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in the Coppin State program.