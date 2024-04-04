Wisconsin basketball a finalist to land one of the transfer portal’s top players

Wisconsin basketball is a finalist to land Omaha transfer forward Frankie Fidler, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

The Badgers made Fidler’s final four list alongside Nebraska, Creighton and Michigan State.

The top-ranked forward visited the Badgers last weekend and is one of the school’s top portal targets. He played high school basketball with star point guard Chucky Hepburn, making the connection an easy one to establish.

The now-former Omaha forward averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45% shooting and 35% from 3 as a junior in 2023-24. He is 247Sports’ 36th-ranked transfer and 4th-ranked power forward in the portal.

Wisconsin will have to fend off his in-state school in Nebraska, a top program in Creighton and a blue blood in Michigan State to land a popular transfer.

The Badgers have starter minutes to offer after the departures of Tyler Wahl and A.J. Storr. Fidler would fit in seamlessly as a sharpshooter and dependable wing scorer in Wisconsin’s balanced offensive attack.

