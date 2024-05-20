Wisconsin basketball a finalist to land four-star class of 2025 PF EJ Walker

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target E.J. Walker announced his top four schools in a social media post on Monday.

Walker, who has garnered offers from 27 schools including California, Tennessee, Illinois and Iowa, has pinpointed Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin and South Carolina as those top four schools.

The 6’8″ forward from Kentucky also released that he will announce his collegiate commitment on Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Central live at his high school’s gym.

247Sports currently has the four-star power forward as the No. 30 power forward in the class of 2025, No. 2 player from Kentucky and No. 146 overall recruit in the class.

Wisconsin extended its offer to Walker back in May 2023, and he took an official visit to Madison the weekend of April 28. The Erlanger, Kentucky native also took a pair of unofficial trips to UW in June and November 2023.

Wisconsin lacks the requisite forward depth to excel in the Big Ten after seeing Tyler Wahl (graduation) and Gus Yalden (transfer portal) depart after the 2023-24 season. The program did land transfer PF Xavier Amos, but is still in pursuit of more help at the position.

Walker would not be an instant fix for that issue in 2024-25. But he could be a big piece of the front court rotation in Madison for years to come.

Greg Gard’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with only one commitment: three-star SG Zach Kinziger.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire