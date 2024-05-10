Wisconsin basketball a finalist for Georgia transfer center, former four-star recruit

Wisconsin basketball is a finalist to land Georgia transfer center Frank Anselem-Ibe, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

The Badgers are listed as a finalist along with Georgia Tech, Louisville and NC State. Borzello also notes the big man will announce his transfer decision on Tuesday.

Anselem-Ibe spend the last two years at Georgia after starting his career at Syracuse. He was a four-star recruit back in the class of 2020, ranked as the No. 26 center in the class.

The center averaged just 9.1 minutes, 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.7 blocks for the Bulldogs in 2023-24. He has never eclipsed 15 minutes per game, so he’d likely become a primary depth option at Wisconsin behind starting center Steven Crowl.

Georgia transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe is down to Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State and Wisconsin, sources told ESPN. He’ll announce his decision on Tuesday. Began his career at Syracuse. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 10, 2024

Wisconsin has landed three transfers this offseason: Missouri guard John Tonje, Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter and Northern Illinois power forward Xavier Amos. The team is set to enter 2024-25 with a deep backcourt rotation led by the two transfers, Max Klesmit, John Blackwell and Daniel Freitag, plus a promising frontcourt trio of Crowl, Nolan Winter and Amos.

Greg Gard and his staff are still working to find one more big man before the 2024-25 season. The team’s starting rotation is strong, but more depth is always needed in the Big Ten.

