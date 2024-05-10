Wisconsin basketball final Greenbrier tip-off opponent announced

LSU basketball program will join Wisconsin as the fourth program in the 2024-25 Greenbrier Tip-Off event, according to a recent press release.

The inaugural edition of the tournament is slated for November 22-24, 2024 and will take place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Badgers and LSU Tigers are two of four programs named as participants, alongside Pittsburgh and UCF.

The tournament website notes that the four teams will take part in a two-game bracketed tournament. Travel packages will be available for fans starting on May 21.

The Greenbrier has yet to announce official matchups, game start times and television viewing capabilities.

The LSU Tigers will join Wisconsin, Pitt and UCF at the inaugural Greenbrier Tip-Off. The event is set for Nov. 22-24 at America's Resort. https://t.co/YxGcL82R0e pic.twitter.com/m4D1w50RCA — The Greenbrier (@The_Greenbrier) May 9, 2024

Since the tournament was announced in early March, Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program has experienced a shift in personnel.

The Badgers have made three transfer splashes thus far: guard John Tonje, point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos. Greg Gard and his staff remain active in the portal as the program looks to improve entering 2024-25 and beyond.

His work has mainly been to mitigate the losses of departed players AJ Storr (portal), Chucky Hepburn (portal), Tyler Wahl (graduation) and Connor Essegian (portal).

In a college basketball world where most Thanksgiving tip-off tournaments take place in remote islands, Las Vegas or Florida, West Virginia will certainly be a change of pace for the Badgers.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire