Wisconsin basketball’s February was one to forget

Wisconsin basketball may be rejoicing now that the calendar has turned to March.

March means opportunities in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament. Importantly, it also means the end of February.

Wisconsin’s February was one to forget. The Badgers entered the month 16-4 on the season and 8-1 in Big Ten play. The team sat in first place in the conference standings, was ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll and bordered on the 1-line in most bracketologies.

Then Greg Gard’s team went 2-6 over the month, including inexplicable losses at last-place Michigan and struggling Indiana. The team went 0-5 on the road, mixing in a lifeless loss at Rutgers with deflating last-second losses to Iowa and Nebraska.

Wisconsin is now 18-10 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play. It has fallen out of the top four teams in the conference, is comfortably outside the AP Top 25 and has dropped to a 5-seed in bracketologies.

Maybe the arrival of March is a good thing, since there’s no possible way it can be worse than February.

