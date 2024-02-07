Wisconsin basketball falls in latest USA TODAY bracketology

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to a 3-seed in USA TODAY’s latest bracketology.

The Badgers were a 2-seed for the last month before the team lost a heartbreaker on the road at Nebraska and dropped a tight one at home against No. 2 Purdue last week.

Now the program is down five spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll, is 1 1/2 games behind first-place Purdue in the Big Ten and is off the 2-line in all bracket projections.

The good news: There is ample time for improvement — and the schedule allows the team to do so. Wisconsin meets Michigan on Wednesday. It can right the ship before a tough road matchup at Rutgers on Saturday.

