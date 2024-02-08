Wisconsin basketball has fallen far in just one week

Wisconsin basketball was riding high entering the month of February. Greg Gard’s team was 16-4 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play, it sat in first place in the conference standings, had won nine of its last 10 and was ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Then came a forgettable stretch of basketball. The Badgers blew a 19-point lead on the road at Nebraska, turned around a lost a tight one to No. 2 Purdue and then lost on the road to Michigan — the worst team in the conference.

Related: Wisconsin social media reacts to crushing loss to last-place Michigan

So, just seven days after the start of February, the Badgers have now lost three pivotal Big Ten games, have fallen to a distant third place in the conference standings, have dropped from a 2-seed in projected brackets to a lower 3-seed and have dropped from No. 6 in the AP Poll to No. 11 (and will drop further when next weeks’ edition drops).

It initially looked like Wisconsin’s season-finishing game at Purdue might decide the Big Ten Conference race. Now, it feels like those stakes would be a massive surprise.

One week ago, Wisconsin was in position to play its way into the No. 1 seed discussion for the NCAA Tournament. It has since lost three straight games following tonight's loss at Michigan. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 8, 2024

Plus, the team is in real danger of losing a fourth straight in a tough road matchup at Rutgers on Saturday.

This drop from the top of the conference is tough to see, given the promise of this year’s team and how it seemed to be playing its best basketball just over one week ago.

That said, the opportunity for a run remains with eight conference games remaining. A Big Ten title may be out of the equation, but the Badgers can still develop some momentum entering an NCAA Tournament where the fanbase will demand results.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire