Wisconsin basketball enters season as one of KenPom’s top teams

Welcome to a highly-anticipated season of Wisconsin basketball.

The Badgers’ 20-15 2022-23 season was a disappointment. The program missed the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since 1998 and went just 9-11 in Big Ten play.

2023-24 has the look of a gigantic bounce-back season. The program returns all of its top contributors (Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl, Connor Essegian and others), while adding transfer guard A.J. Storr and an impressive freshman class. It’s likely Greg Gard’s deepest team since taking over as head coach. And it might be his most talented top-to-bottom.

The 2023-24 KenPom rankings agree, at least to start. The Badgers enter the season ranked No. 20 in the nation, good for the No. 4 slot in the Big Ten behind Purdue, Michigan State and Illinois.

Wisconsin begins its quest for another Big Ten title tonight when Arkansas State visits Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire