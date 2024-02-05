Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball drops out of top 10 in latest AP Poll

Ben Kenney
Wisconsin basketball fell to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll.

The Badgers had been up at No. 6 entering last week before a crushing loss at Nebraska and a narrow loss at home to No. 2 Purdue halted the team’s momentum.

Still, the team remains well-positioned entering the final stretch of the season. It sits just 1.5 games behind Purdue for first place in the Big Ten — and the schedule largely lightens up before massive contests vs No. 10 Illinois and No. 2 Purdue close the season. A spot in the NCAA Tournament is already locked up and Wisconsin still seems to be in line for a 2-seed or 3-seed.

The steep fall from No. 6 in the nation is tough to see given the team’s trajectory entering last week. However, Greg Gard’s team remains a borderline-top-10 team in the nation with a few massive months ahead.

