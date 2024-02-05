Wisconsin basketball drops out of top 10 in latest AP Poll

Wisconsin basketball fell to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll.

The Badgers had been up at No. 6 entering last week before a crushing loss at Nebraska and a narrow loss at home to No. 2 Purdue halted the team’s momentum.

Still, the team remains well-positioned entering the final stretch of the season. It sits just 1.5 games behind Purdue for first place in the Big Ten — and the schedule largely lightens up before massive contests vs No. 10 Illinois and No. 2 Purdue close the season. A spot in the NCAA Tournament is already locked up and Wisconsin still seems to be in line for a 2-seed or 3-seed.

The steep fall from No. 6 in the nation is tough to see given the team’s trajectory entering last week. However, Greg Gard’s team remains a borderline-top-10 team in the nation with a few massive months ahead.

Checking in at #️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XBz4cDGo99 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire