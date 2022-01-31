Wisconsin basketball drops slightly in Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings

The Badgers had a 2-0 week, yet dropped a single spot in Andy Katz’s latest Power 36 rankings. The Wisconsin strength of schedule was on the low end of the Big Ten spectrum, as the Badgers beat two teams who are currently a combined 2-17 in conference play.

Wisconsin went from No. 13 to No. 14 after their wins over Nebraska and Minnesota. Kentucky and UCLA both rose into the top 5 of the rankings, as Auburn, Gonzaga, and Purdue led the way in that order.

The quality of opponent immediately picks up for Wisconsin, as the Badgers get set to take on Illinois in a road battle on Wednesday.